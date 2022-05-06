Advertisement

Aside from it being breezy, the week ends with nice weather

Gorgeous weekend weather ahead
Gorgeous weekend weather ahead
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

As we get behind a cold front today, the threat for any rain will cease as we look towards the weekend. However, it’ll be rather windy today with wind gusts over 25mph at times. So, if you have any outdoor events planned, then make sure the decorations can handle the wind. Cooler & drier air will also settle in behind the front...leading to seasonable highs in the low-mid 80s. Tonight, lows will fall into the mid 50s.

The weekend brings beautiful weather. It’ll be less humid for Saturday with highs in the low-mid 80s. This is music to the ears of all who plan to attend the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival on Saturday. Sunday, Mother’s Day, it’ll remain nice but a tad hotter with upper 80s. To all of the Mothers, Happy Mother’s Day!

Next week, Mother Nature gives us a preview of summer as it heats up well into the 90s. Most of next week brings record challenging low-mid 90s for highs, and it becomes muggy again. So, unfortunately, heat index values will be in the uncomfy range. Plus, rain will be hard to find. So, you’ll want to enjoy the A/C as often as you can for the 2nd week of May.

