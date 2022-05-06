Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff set for Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Roughly 30 teams will battle it out in the first ever Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff Saturday.

More than 6,000 pounds of crawfish will be delivered to city hall lawn for the competition. You’ll get to vote on what you like the most.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. We have games for the kids to play,” organizer Cooper Huff said. “We are going to do crawfish racing where the proceeds go to Stronger Together Foundation. The main proceeds from this will go to the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation to help us with the next eight days of concerts. It’s going to be a great event.”

The event is a partnership between Community Bank and Mitchell Distributing.

“Everybody is going to cook and you’ll be able to come by and get little three pound votes and get to try everybody’s crawfish. $20 tickets. We will run it until we run out of crawfish.”

The family-friendly day will also include music from the bands Zydeco and Dukes of Country.

“You’ll be able to come down and buy a ticket at the gate for as long as they last. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. I would encourage you to get here early, get your tickets and listen to the music and hang out.”

For those of you that don’t eat crawfish, the winner of the Bud & Burgers competition will be cooking hamburgers and wings.

Everything kicks off at 11 a.m. at City Hall Lawn.

