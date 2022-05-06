Carson Gault carries EMCC to take game one over ECCC in game one of the Region 23 baseball tournament

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 3 seeded East Mississippi hosted No. 8 seeded ECCC in game one of the Region 23 baseball tournament.

East Central would take an early 2-1 lead over the Lions. They would extend that lead to to 5-1 heading into the bottom of the 7th.

Momentum shifts for the Lions here. Carson Gault with the solo home run, his career first with the Lions.

Lions now trail 5-2.

RBI’s would continue to trickle in for the Lions. EMCC cycles through their line up and Carson Gault is up to bat again.

Three balls, two strikes, two outs. Gault hits the three run home run to give him two home runs in one inning.

Gault said, “The last two weeks I’ve been hitting good in BP. I got a shot tonight but I hit it and I didn’t know if it was foul or fair so I kind of just looked at it for a second but man it felt really good and I was glad I could do it.”

EMCC would take the lead 9-5 after big at bats in the 7th.

The Lions would continue to lead big but ECCC would try to rally back.

The Warriors Kade Turnage with the three run home run to bring this to a one score game.

Blayze Berry helps the Lions close this one out and take game one 9-8.

EMCC head baseball coach Brett Kimbrel said, “It is so typical of MACCC baseball what happened today. They’re [ECCC] ahead, they’ve got all the momentum. We take the momentum back and then they [ECCC] take the momentum at the end. We’re lucky honestly that they hit the ball right at somebody but you know you always take it. Once you get that first one, it doesn’t matter. If you win the second one [or] if you lose the second one it doesn’t matter. You’re right back in the same place you were when you started.”

The Lions will host the Warriors in game two starting at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.