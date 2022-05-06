City of Meridian Arrest Report May 5, 2022
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KEARRA L OLIVER
|1996
|503 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|KEANNA EARL
|1994
|503 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CLARENCE BROWN
|1953
|343 STEVENS RD NEWTON, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|AMANDA DAY
|1989
|229 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|25887 HATTIE DR LISMAN, AL
|SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
|RICHARD T WEST
|1990
|1035 AYCOCK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 5, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 8:42 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:20 AM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Front Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:39 AM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of US Highway 11. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:42 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:51 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:29 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.