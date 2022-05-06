City of Meridian Arrest Report May 5, 2022

Robbery

At 8:42 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:20 AM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Front Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 10:39 AM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of US Highway 11. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:42 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 2:51 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:29 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.