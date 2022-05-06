Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 5, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KEARRA L OLIVER1996503 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KEANNA EARL1994503 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CLARENCE BROWN1953343 STEVENS RD NEWTON, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
AMANDA DAY1989229 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN198325887 HATTIE DR LISMAN, ALSIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
RICHARD T WEST19901035 AYCOCK RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 5, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:42 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:20 AM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Front Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:39 AM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of US Highway 11. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:42 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:51 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:29 PM on May 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

