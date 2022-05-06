Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 6, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANTONIO STEWART1986200 23RD ST APT B1 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 3 - WALMART
MARCUS SMITH19794 ROBIN LANE MERIDIAN, MSVIOLATION OF ORDER OF AGREEMENT
JERREE RUFFIN19961208 38TH AVE MERIDAIN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 6, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

