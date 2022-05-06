City of Meridian Arrest Report May 6, 2022
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANTONIO STEWART
|1986
|200 23RD ST APT B1 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 3 - WALMART
|MARCUS SMITH
|1979
|4 ROBIN LANE MERIDIAN, MS
|VIOLATION OF ORDER OF AGREEMENT
|JERREE RUFFIN
|1996
|1208 38TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 6, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.