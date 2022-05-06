Advertisement

CPS worker shot at, threatened in Jones County

Bobby "A.J." Louge, 21, was arrested overnight and charged with aggravated assault for...
Bobby "A.J." Louge, 21, was arrested overnight and charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at a Child Protective Services field worker.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Jones County man is awaiting his first appearance on an aggravated assault charge after allegedly firing a shot at a worker from Child Protective Services.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded overnight to a report of a Child Protective Services social worker, who said she was shot at and threatened at a residence on Pittman Road in southwestern Jones County.

“It is a sad and terrible day when a CPS social worker doing her job to protect children comes under gunfire,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Thankfully, she was not hit by the bullet, although, it was certainly a traumatic event for her.”

The female CPS social worker, whose name is being withheld at this time, had responded to a child welfare concern at a residence on Pittman Road and was confronted by Bobby “A.J.” Louge.

Louge, 21, allegedly shot once at the social worker, who reported hearing the gunshot and the bullet whizzing by.

Louge then approached her, verbally threatening her.

The victim fled the scene in her vehicle and met deputies at a business location near Ellisville.

Louge was arrested later by JCSD deputies and charged with aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Jones County Jail, and awaits his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“We are continuing our investigation and providing support to the crime victim,” Berlin said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Over 160 seniors made pledges to attend the colleges and universities of their choice. Ten...
Seniors take step forward at MHS College Signing Day
Nurse in Lauderdale County School District reflects on working during COVID
ALABAMA TOURISM LAUNCHES SWEET HOME ALABAMA CAMPAIGN
Mississippi's congressional delegation requested that President Biden approve Gov. Tate Reeves’...
Mississippi delegation requests federal disaster declaration for March storms
Northeast Elementary School nurses office
Nurse in Lauderdale County School District reflects on working during COVID