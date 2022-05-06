Demontae Robinson signs with MCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale held a signing day for Demontae Robinson as he will continue his basketball career at Meridian Community College.

Robinson leaves an impact at Southeast as he was a main part of the the Tigers trip to the MHSAA 3A basketball championship. The future Eagle was surrounded by his family and friends and Robinson knows how important they are in his journey.

“My family, they actually mean a lot to me because without them, I wouldn’t even be in this predicament,” Robinson said. “It means a lot cause I know like where I come from, not a lot of people make it out or make it to the next level so it’s a blessing and I really thank God for this and I’m going to continue to work,” he said.

Another congratulations to Demontae Robinson, his family, and Southeast Lauderdale.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.