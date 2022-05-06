Advertisement

Divorce Report April 29-May 5, 2022

Divorce Docket
Divorce Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

BRITTANY THOMPSON v. ALEX THOMPSON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Mark Maholchic and Lisa Maholchic
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of COURTNEY RELINSKI and ROBERT CHARLES RELINSKI, JR
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of BRITANY GENTRY and KOREY GENTRY
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of TYESHIA LASHAWN DONALD and ROBERT ANTHONY HICKMAN
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Regina Valerie Lee Smith and Owen Wade Smith
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Erin Lawrence and William Lawrence
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Freddie McCoy and Sanquanetta McCoy
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LACY GIVENS MARTINEZ and FEDERICO MARTINEZ
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of AMANDA C. BURT and COREY DOUGLAS BURT

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Northeast Elementary School nurses office
Nurse in Lauderdale County School District reflects on working during COVID
The Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff will be May 7, starting at 12 noon, at City Hall Lawn.
Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff set for Saturday
Marriage License
Marriage License April 29-May 5, 2022
Divorce Docket
Divorce Report April 22-28, 2022