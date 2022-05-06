Durant man wanted for fleeing officers in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Kosciusko Police Department needs your help to identify a man wanted for fleeing police officers after a traffic stop.

The incident occurred on May 5, just before 9 p.m.

KPD ran the license plates on a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound on Highway 12.

Detectives said they quickly realized the tag had been switched, so they initiated a traffic stop on Fenwick Street.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Eric Darnell Mosley. Two passengers were also in the vehicle.

Before backup units arrived on the scene, KPD says Mosley sped away in his vehicle leading officers in a 12-mile pursuit.

Due to the road conditions, speed and traffic, police say they ended the pursuit for the public’s safety.

KDP said they issued a warrant for Mosley and notified surrounding agencies.

On May 5th, 2022, at approximately 8:43 PM KPD officers observed a dark colored Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound on... Posted by Kosciusko Police Department on Friday, May 6, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.