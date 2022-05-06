Advertisement

Durant man wanted for fleeing officers in Kosciusko

Eric Darnell Mosley
Eric Darnell Mosley(KPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Kosciusko Police Department needs your help to identify a man wanted for fleeing police officers after a traffic stop.

The incident occurred on May 5, just before 9 p.m.

KPD ran the license plates on a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound on Highway 12.

Detectives said they quickly realized the tag had been switched, so they initiated a traffic stop on Fenwick Street.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Eric Darnell Mosley. Two passengers were also in the vehicle.

Before backup units arrived on the scene, KPD says Mosley sped away in his vehicle leading officers in a 12-mile pursuit.

Due to the road conditions, speed and traffic, police say they ended the pursuit for the public’s safety.

KDP said they issued a warrant for Mosley and notified surrounding agencies.

Posted by Kosciusko Police Department on Friday, May 6, 2022

