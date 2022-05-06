Advertisement

Ivey authorizes rewards in missing inmate, officer case

Officials say former correctional officer, Vicky White (right) helped Casey White (left) escape...
Officials say former correctional officer, Vicky White (right) helped Casey White (left) escape custody.(WBRC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized rewards of $5,000 each for information leading to the apprehension and arrest of inmate Casey White and former corrections officer, Vicky White.

Officials in north Alabama said they believe the officer assisted in the escape willingly. Vicky White was to escort Casey White to a hearing but there was no hearing scheduled. It has since been learned she sold her house and turned in her retirement papers prior to disappearing.

The vehicle authorities say the two left the area in was recovered Friday east of I-65 near Spring Hill, Tenn. Images of identifying characteristics of both Casey White and Vicky White have been published to help identify them, in case they have tried to change their appearance.

Vicky White is 5-’ 5″, 145 pounds and reportedly has a waddling gait. Casey White is a large man, 6′ 9″ and weighs approximately 330 pounds.

To submit information regarding the Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

Read the proclamations issued Friday by Gov. Ivey below:

