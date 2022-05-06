Local play tells the story of Jimmie Rodgers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The stage is set to tell the story of the origins of country music and one of Meridian’s most important stories.

Jimmie Rodgers: America’s Blue Yodeler is a play being put on by Meridian Community College to show folks why we celebrate the father of country music with this show that traces the life and music of Jimmie Rodgers.

“If you want to know why we celebrate Jimmie Rodgers you come to this show and it’s like a living history book,” play director, Susie Johnson, said.

The play features familiar local faces like Jacky Jack white, Mary Margaret Freeman, and Britt Gully who has portrayed Jimmie Rodgers from New Orleans to New York.

“It’s fun, it’s informative, you will get a picture of Jimmie Rodgers and how he became the Singing Brakeman, the Blue Yodeler, and why he is in every hall of fame available,” Johnson said.

The play runs on May 7th and 8th you can purchase tickets here, they are $10.

