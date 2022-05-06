Man dies after being hit by truck while riding bike on Hwy. 80 in Morton

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Highway 80 in Morton.

According to Morton Police Investigator Marcus McDougle, Dion Ratliff, 38, was hit on Highway 80 east Thursday evening around 9:30 p.m.

Ratliff died at the scene. The driver of the truck did remain at the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.