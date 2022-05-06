MCC takes lead in qualifier series

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles beat the Northwest Rangers 10-3 to win game one of the NJCAA Region 23 qualifier series.

The Eagles started to gain a ton of confidence once Jalen Cowan sent a ball flying out of the park for a solo home run to give MCC a 2-1 lead. MCC would gain another run an inning later to extend their lead to 3-1.

B3. SOLO BOMB BY @JalenCowan5 AND THE EAGLES LEAD 2-1 pic.twitter.com/thxgpA5Jpp — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) May 5, 2022

Northwest was not out of the game yet as a two-run home run tied the game up to bring everything back to square one at Scaggs field.

The Rangers scoring was a fire starter for the Eagles as they proceeded to go on a scoring barrage and not allow Northwest to score for the rest of the game as Seth McCartney secured the final out to close and give the Eagles a 10-3 win in game one of this series.

FINAL. @SethMcCartney5 gets the "K" to close the book on game 1. Eagles wing 10-3 and will host game 2 tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/G0G2CdVYjL — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) May 6, 2022

Game two will be on Friday at 3:00 pm.

