MCC takes lead in qualifier series
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles beat the Northwest Rangers 10-3 to win game one of the NJCAA Region 23 qualifier series.
The Eagles started to gain a ton of confidence once Jalen Cowan sent a ball flying out of the park for a solo home run to give MCC a 2-1 lead. MCC would gain another run an inning later to extend their lead to 3-1.
Northwest was not out of the game yet as a two-run home run tied the game up to bring everything back to square one at Scaggs field.
The Rangers scoring was a fire starter for the Eagles as they proceeded to go on a scoring barrage and not allow Northwest to score for the rest of the game as Seth McCartney secured the final out to close and give the Eagles a 10-3 win in game one of this series.
Game two will be on Friday at 3:00 pm.
