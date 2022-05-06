Mississippi delegation requests federal disaster declaration for March storms

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., along with U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., Trent Kelly, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., requested that President Biden approve Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for federal major disaster declarations to recover from severe weather in March 2022.

The damage has strained emergency response resources and capabilities, as more than 150 homes were damaged or destroyed, and more than $2 million in property damage was reported.

If approved, the disaster declaration would unlock additional federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts.

“Currently available resources from state and local governments and volunteer organizations are inadequate to meet the state’s recovery needs,” the congressional delegation wrote. “Significant federal assistance and cooperation are needed for Mississippi to rebuild.”

Read the letter below:

