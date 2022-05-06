Nurse in Lauderdale County School District reflects on working during COVID

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -School nurses have been working tirelessly while adjusting to a ‘new normal’.

Nurses in the Lauderdale County School District have seen more than a few changes in their day-to-day activities since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Their number one priority has been keeping students safe in class and even while they ride the bus. A safe and healthy learning environment has always been a top priority.

“School nurses in general, we’re here for the students to have a safe learning environment, a healthy learning environment. So COVID just came in and we had to 10 times fold what we were doing to begin with.”

Some nurses have said that COVID has made them a better at their jobs.

