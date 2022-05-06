Advertisement

Nurse in Lauderdale County School District reflects on working during COVID

Worked to create safe environment
Their number one priority has been keeping students safe in class and even while they ride the bus.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -School nurses have been working tirelessly while adjusting to a ‘new normal’.

Nurses in the Lauderdale County School District have seen more than a few changes in their day-to-day activities since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Their number one priority has been keeping students safe in class and even while they ride the bus. A safe and healthy learning environment has always been a top priority.

Some nurses have said that COVID has made them a better at their jobs.

