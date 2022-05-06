Advertisement

Police: Father charged with first-degree murder in 17-year-old daughter’s death

Police charged Mohammed Almaru, 42, with the first-degree murder of his 17-year-old daughter.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. (Gray News) - Authorities in Illinois are investigating a deadly incident where a 17-year-old girl was killed.

The Village of Tinley Public Safety Department reports police were called to a home about 40 minutes north of downtown Chicago regarding a possible death investigation on May 1.

Officers said they discovered the body of a 17-year-old girl, later identified as Mia Maro, on the lower level of the house. They also found her father, Mohammed Almaru, 42, with self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and throat.

Almaru had ingested pills and was taken to Christ Hospital, where police said he was able to be stabilized.

A medical examiner determined Maro died as a result of multiple injuries and ruled her death a homicide, according to the public safety department.

Police said they could not speak to Maro’s father as he was being treated at the hospital. However, once he was able to be questioned and based on the evidence found, Almaru was charged with first-degree murder.

“I’d like to offer my sincerest condolences to everyone who knew and loved Mia,” Mayor Michael Glotz said. “By all accounts, she was a lovely young woman at the very beginning of her life, a life that she will now never get to fulfill. To her family, friends and fellow students at Andrew High School, we mourn her passing with you.”

