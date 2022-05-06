Advertisement

Seminary takes game one over Southeast Lauderdale in round three of the MHSAA playoffs

Southeast Lauderdale hosted Seminary in game one of round three in the MHSAA playoffs.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale hosted Seminary in game one of round three in the MHSAA playoffs.

Seminary took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. They would extend their lead to 5-0 after the second.

Tyson Marlow would step up to bat. He hits and John Mimbs will run through home and the Tigers would get on the board.

Bottom of the second still and Shade Hollingsworth will get an RBI single. The Tigers now trail 5-2.

In the bottom of the third Camden Cooper would step up to bat. He will get an RBI single and the Tigers start to roll.

John Mimbs up to bat and he gets a single to load the bases for Southeast.

Tyson Marlow hits an RBI double for William Wood to score and the Tigers tie the game up 5-5.

Seminary would continue to hit well and take game one of the series 9-6.

Southeast Lauderdale will travel to Seminary for game two. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

News 11 Sports
Southeast Lauderdale vs Seminary baseball
Carson Gault celebrates after first career home run in EMCC's 9-8 win over East Central in game...
Carson Gault carries EMCC to take game one over ECCC in game one of the Region 23 baseball tournament
EMCC takes game one over ECCC 9-8.
EMCC takes ECCC in round one of the 2022 region 23 baseball tournament