Seminary takes game one over Southeast Lauderdale in round three of the MHSAA playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale hosted Seminary in game one of round three in the MHSAA playoffs.

Seminary took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. They would extend their lead to 5-0 after the second.

Tyson Marlow would step up to bat. He hits and John Mimbs will run through home and the Tigers would get on the board.

Bottom of the second still and Shade Hollingsworth will get an RBI single. The Tigers now trail 5-2.

In the bottom of the third Camden Cooper would step up to bat. He will get an RBI single and the Tigers start to roll.

John Mimbs up to bat and he gets a single to load the bases for Southeast.

Tyson Marlow hits an RBI double for William Wood to score and the Tigers tie the game up 5-5.

Seminary would continue to hit well and take game one of the series 9-6.

Southeast Lauderdale will travel to Seminary for game two. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

