Advertisement

Seniors take step forward at MHS College Signing Day

Over 160 seniors made pledges to attend the colleges and universities of their choice. Ten...
Over 160 seniors made pledges to attend the colleges and universities of their choice. Ten students signed with different branches of the military.(Meridian High School)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graduation season is on the horizon and Meridian High School spent some time Friday celebrating students taking the next step in their lives.

Over 160 seniors made pledges to attend the colleges and universities of their choice. Ten students signed with different branches of the military.

Marion Mayor Larry Gill, a 2013 graduate of Meridian High School, spoke to students about the importance of their education and how MHS has prepared them for the future.

“I think it’s important that we continue to bring students and graduates back to speak to our students, to show them great examples of what they can be after Meridian High School,” said Gill.

“That signifies that we’re going on to the next level and it gives a chance for our parents to support us and just celebrate one another,” said senior, Kiersten White.

”Today marked an event of a lifetime for students, furthering their education after high school,” said MHS academic counselor, Shirley Silliaman.

Meridian High School’s graduation for the Class of ‘22 will be Thursday, May 26, at Ray Stadium.

Caption

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Nurse in Lauderdale County School District reflects on working during COVID
ALABAMA TOURISM LAUNCHES SWEET HOME ALABAMA CAMPAIGN
Mississippi's congressional delegation requested that President Biden approve Gov. Tate Reeves’...
Mississippi delegation requests federal disaster declaration for March storms
Northeast Elementary School nurses office
Nurse in Lauderdale County School District reflects on working during COVID