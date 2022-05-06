Seniors take step forward at MHS College Signing Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graduation season is on the horizon and Meridian High School spent some time Friday celebrating students taking the next step in their lives.

Over 160 seniors made pledges to attend the colleges and universities of their choice. Ten students signed with different branches of the military.

Marion Mayor Larry Gill, a 2013 graduate of Meridian High School, spoke to students about the importance of their education and how MHS has prepared them for the future.

“I think it’s important that we continue to bring students and graduates back to speak to our students, to show them great examples of what they can be after Meridian High School,” said Gill.

“That signifies that we’re going on to the next level and it gives a chance for our parents to support us and just celebrate one another,” said senior, Kiersten White.

”Today marked an event of a lifetime for students, furthering their education after high school,” said MHS academic counselor, Shirley Silliaman.

Meridian High School’s graduation for the Class of ‘22 will be Thursday, May 26, at Ray Stadium.

