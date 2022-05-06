Sumter Welcome Center set for Tourism Celebration Day

CUBA, Alabama (WTOK) -

With the school year coming to an end and COVID cases declining nationwide, more and more people will be hitting the roads soon.

The Sumter, Alabama Welcome Center will be getting an early jump on things next Wednesday by hosting an Alabama Tourism Day Celebration. The event is designed to make “Sweet Home Alabama” a destination vacation this year.

There will be guest speakers, a special luncheon from 11:00 to noon, door prizes and information on vacation spots Alabama has to offer.

“I try to tell everybody that we have a wonderful state to live in,” said Teresa Winn, who’s worked for the Sumter Welcome Center the past four years. “Alabama is the most wonderful, beautiful state to come to. Our Sumter Welcome Center we have all kind of travelers. We give away information every day. It’s a very wonderful job.”

The Tourism Celebration Day will go from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Sumter Welcome Center located at the Cuba exit off Interstate 20/59.

