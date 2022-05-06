Weather looks perfect for Mothers Day weekend & the Jimmie Rodgers Festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Jimmie Rodgers Festival and Mothers Day are among the happenings this weekend, and the weather is in our favor!

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-60s by midnight. A clear sky will prevail overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 56 degrees. Saturday will start with a little chill in the air. The sun will shine brightly, and we’ll warm to a seasonably warm 83 degrees for the high temperature.

Sunday will be sunny. The day will start cool and end warm. The morning low will be near 57 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 87 degrees.

A high pressure ridge will build from Texas and connect to strong high pressure over the Great Lakes Region early next week. The heat and humidity will build beneath the high pressure, but the sinking air associated with high pressure will likely prevent rain from falling next week. That high pressure ridge will start breaking down on Thursday and Friday. That may allow one or two stray showers to form, especially with the introduction of some Atlantic moisture, but rain will be scarce for the next week to ten days.

