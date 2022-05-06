Advertisement

Weather looks perfect for Mothers Day weekend & the Jimmie Rodgers Festival

The Jimmie Rodgers Festival begins this Mothers Day Weekend, and the weather looks perfect.
The Jimmie Rodgers Festival begins this Mothers Day Weekend, and the weather looks perfect.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Jimmie Rodgers Festival and Mothers Day are among the happenings this weekend, and the weather is in our favor!

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-60s by midnight. A clear sky will prevail overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 56 degrees. Saturday will start with a little chill in the air. The sun will shine brightly, and we’ll warm to a seasonably warm 83 degrees for the high temperature.

Sunday will be sunny. The day will start cool and end warm. The morning low will be near 57 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 87 degrees.

A high pressure ridge will build from Texas and connect to strong high pressure over the Great Lakes Region early next week. The heat and humidity will build beneath the high pressure, but the sinking air associated with high pressure will likely prevent rain from falling next week. That high pressure ridge will start breaking down on Thursday and Friday. That may allow one or two stray showers to form, especially with the introduction of some Atlantic moisture, but rain will be scarce for the next week to ten days.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Mississippi's congressional delegation requested that President Biden approve Gov. Tate Reeves’...
Mississippi delegation requests federal disaster declaration for March storms
Gorgeous weekend weather ahead
Aside from it being breezy, the week ends with nice weather
News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron is stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
Hurricane Hunters ready for 2022 season