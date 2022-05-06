Advertisement

Willie Nelson postpones Brandon show due to positive COVID-19 case in the band

(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to a positive COVID-19 case in the Willie Nelson Family Band, the May 7 show at the Brandon Amphitheater will be postponed to June 17.

The postponed show will feature the entire original line-up including Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley.

