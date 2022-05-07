Bud N’ Boilin event has large turnout
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The front lawn of the Meridian City Hall was full of people for Bud N’ Boilin. This is the first event of its kind in the Queen City, but it is bringing people together.
“It’s definitely nice to get off base for a little bit and enjoy the lifestyle of Mississippi. I’m definitely excited to be here with my friends and enjoy like the best crawfish I’ve had ever.”
For others being out for the event felt familiar.
Roughly 30 teams competed in the crawfish cook-off and one team was happy to share a family recipe with whoever came and sampled their food.
The day was also a wonderful opportunity for people to get out and mingle with one another.
It was also a good time for those not familiar with the area.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.