Bud N’ Boilin event has large turnout

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The front lawn of the Meridian City Hall was full of people for Bud N’ Boilin. This is the first event of its kind in the Queen City, but it is bringing people together.

“It’s definitely nice to get off base for a little bit and enjoy the lifestyle of Mississippi. I’m definitely excited to be here with my friends and enjoy like the best crawfish I’ve had ever.”

For others being out for the event felt familiar.

I’m from Louisiana so being in an environment like this, I like It so far. I like the people that I’m with I’ve met some good friends on base so overall I like it.

Roughly 30 teams competed in the crawfish cook-off and one team was happy to share a family recipe with whoever came and sampled their food.

Oh, our crawfish we’ve got a special recipe. This recipe’s been kept back from the seventies. Kept it in the family—you know bringing it out today for everybody to enjoy.

The day was also a wonderful opportunity for people to get out and mingle with one another.

It’s great for the City of Meridian for everybody to come and enjoy. Just good for everybody to come around and enjoy some good crawfish and fellowship and just have a great day.

It was also a good time for those not familiar with the area.

I mean I love it here; I love the heat; I love the spice in this crawfish.

