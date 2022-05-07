Collinsville welcomes Lauderdale County at Collinsville Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was not just a beautiful day Saturday in East Mississippi it was a big day to get outside and do things!

At Collinsville Day folks from all over Lauderdale County were able to enjoy over 50 vendors right off of Highway-19.

The locally famous chicken plates were on sale until they were gone at the community clubhouse and recreation baseball, softball, and tee-ball were going on.

People could enjoy antique cars and even a petting zoo that included the all-so-rare unicorn.

