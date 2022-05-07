Friday’s results of MHSAA softball and baseball games from round three

Miss. (WTOK) - Here is a look at the scores from Friday’s games of round three of the MHSAA playoffs.

Softball:

Neshoba Central traveled to Saltillo for a rematch of the 2021 North half championship. Last year the Rockets knocked out Saltillo and went on to win another state championship. But on Friday night, the Rockets fell in game one on the road to Saltillo 3-2. The Lady Rockets will host Saltillo at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Neshoba Central will have to get a win on Saturday to advance in the playoffs.

Southeast Lauderdale escapes a close game to Raleigh 9-8 in extra innings to force a game three.

Enterprise beats Wesson after five innings takes game one 12-1. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Wesson for game two at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Newton County falls in game one to Sumrall 11-2. The Cougars will travel to Sumrall on Saturday for game two at 6 p.m. The Cougars need a win on the road to force a game three in order to have a chance to advance to the next round.

West Lauderdale beats Houston in a must win game 5-1. The Lady Knights fell in game one to Houston on Thursday 3-0. The Knights will now travel to Houston on Monday for game three at 6 p.m.

The Lady Lake Hornets beat Stringer in game one 11-2. Game two will be at Stringer on Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

Baseball:

Clarkdale takes game one over St. Stanislaus 3-0. The Bulldogs will host St. Stanislaus in game two on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Southeast Lauderdale would beat Seminary on the road in extra innings 8-6 to force a game three. The Tigers will host game three at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The Neshoba Central baseball team beat New Hope 3-1 in game one. The Rockets return home to take on New Hope at 7 p.m.

West Lauderdale falls to Mooreville 2-0 on the road. The Knights return to the Kingdom and will host Mooreville at 7 p.m. The Knights will need a win in order to continue in the playoffs.

Lake beats Pisgah 12-1. The Hornets will host Pisgah at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.