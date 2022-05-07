Advertisement

Judge weighs request to block Alabama transgender law

Barring a judge’s order, a new law is set to take effect Sunday in Alabama that would outlaw...
Barring a judge’s order, a new law is set to take effect Sunday in Alabama that would outlaw the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender minors.(WBRC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Barring a judge’s order, a new law is set to take effect Sunday in Alabama that would outlaw the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender minors.

The U.S. Department of Justice and parents with transgender children have asked the judge to block the state from enforcing the law because of a legal challenge calling the statute discriminatory.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke said Friday that a decision might not come until after the law’s effective date.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for doctors and others to provide the medications to transgender people under age 19.

