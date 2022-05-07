Kemper County correctional officer behind bars

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Now-former correctional officer Katrina Sledge was arrested Friday and charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said that Sledge was bringing money, cigarettes and cell phones into the Kemper County Jail.

The Shuqualak woman is in jail as of this writing.

“Investigations like these will continue until we catch them all,” Moore said.

