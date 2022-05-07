Lady Bulldogs dominate Wesson 12-1

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise softball beats Wesson 12-1 to win game one of the third round MHSAA softball playoffs.

The Lady Bulldogs were in a groove early as they had led 8-1 by the end of the third inning. The bottom of the 4th is where they scored insurance runs as they would cross the double digit mark and extend their lead 10-1.

Lady Bulldog softball takes Game 1 (12-1) in 5 innings. Enterprise will travel to Wesson tomorrow for Game 2 at 6:00p. pic.twitter.com/vhVlc10lNA — Enterprise School District (@ESDBulldogs) May 7, 2022

Game two between Enterprise and Wesson will be on Saturday at Wesson.

