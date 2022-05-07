Lady Bulldogs dominate Wesson 12-1
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise softball beats Wesson 12-1 to win game one of the third round MHSAA softball playoffs.
The Lady Bulldogs were in a groove early as they had led 8-1 by the end of the third inning. The bottom of the 4th is where they scored insurance runs as they would cross the double digit mark and extend their lead 10-1.
Game two between Enterprise and Wesson will be on Saturday at Wesson.
