Advertisement

Northwest evens the series against Meridian in the best of three Region 23 playoff opening series

Northwest evens the series against Meridian in game two of the Region 23 baseball playoffs.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted Northwest in game two of the Region 23 baseball tournament.

The Eagles took game one over Northwest 10-3.

Game two, Brock Butler would have a stellar game hitting two homeruns including a three run home run in the bottom of the third to tie the game up 5-5.

West Lauderdale alum and Ole Miss commit Braden Luke would then go on to hit a solo homerun to give the Eagles the lead 6-5 in the bottom of the third.

Northwest comes back to take game two 13-10.

The Eagles will have to win game three in order to advance to the next round of the tournament. Game three will be held at Scaggs field on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Northwest evens the series against Meridian in game two of round one in the Region 23 baseball...
MCC baseball falls to Northwest
Sports 10pm - May 6, 2022
Enterprise beats Wesson 12-1 in game one of round three.
Friday’s results of MHSAA softball and baseball games from round three
Meridian's Charity Hinton and Jayda Jones sign to continue athletic and academic careers.
Meridian high basketball signing