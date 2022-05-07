Northwest evens the series against Meridian in the best of three Region 23 playoff opening series

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted Northwest in game two of the Region 23 baseball tournament.

STARTERS. We are #WIDEOPENhere in game 2 of this Region 23 best of 3 series between the No. 6 @MCCEaglesBSB and the Northwest Rangers. Here's the Snobiz starting lineup for MCC. If you not here be sure and watch it live on https://t.co/QEUhiiZYP3 #mcceagles#findyourwings pic.twitter.com/CQq0u0HNXc — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) May 6, 2022

The Eagles took game one over Northwest 10-3.

Game two, Brock Butler would have a stellar game hitting two homeruns including a three run home run in the bottom of the third to tie the game up 5-5.

West Lauderdale alum and Ole Miss commit Braden Luke would then go on to hit a solo homerun to give the Eagles the lead 6-5 in the bottom of the third.

Northwest comes back to take game two 13-10.

The Eagles will have to win game three in order to advance to the next round of the tournament. Game three will be held at Scaggs field on Saturday at 2 p.m.

