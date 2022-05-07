Northwest evens the series against Meridian in the best of three Region 23 playoff opening series
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted Northwest in game two of the Region 23 baseball tournament.
The Eagles took game one over Northwest 10-3.
Game two, Brock Butler would have a stellar game hitting two homeruns including a three run home run in the bottom of the third to tie the game up 5-5.
West Lauderdale alum and Ole Miss commit Braden Luke would then go on to hit a solo homerun to give the Eagles the lead 6-5 in the bottom of the third.
Northwest comes back to take game two 13-10.
The Eagles will have to win game three in order to advance to the next round of the tournament. Game three will be held at Scaggs field on Saturday at 2 p.m.
