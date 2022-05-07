State lawmakers’ plans if Roe v. Wade is overturned

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The future of Roe v. Wade remains in doubt after a leak of a draft opinion appearing to overturn it. If it’s struck down, many expect Alabama could be one of the first states to outlaw it.

State Representative Terri Collins sponsored Alabama’s 2019 abortion law. She says if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, then lawmakers could pass new legislation with more exceptions like rape and incest.

“Very much looking like that heartbeat bill I carried before in 14 through 18. That’s what I would say. But it’s like all legislation, they would have to go through the process,” Collins, R-Morgan County said.

Abortion clinics in Alabama are trying to figure out next steps. One of those is the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa.

“We saw probably an additional 50 patients or so in the last two weeks that we wouldn’t normally have seen,” Robin Marty with the West AL Women’s Center said.

Since January, the clinic has seen a 50% increase in patients. Half of those are from out of state. Marty says if Roe is overturned, the clinic will continue helping those in need.

“We want to help make sure that people are cared for at every stage in the reproductive life and we will do everything that we can stay around to do that,” Marty said.

Abortion opponents argue fewer abortions would save the lives of unborn children.

All eyes are now watching what the Supreme Court decides on this very divisive issue later this summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.