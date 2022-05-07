Advertisement

Sumrall takes game one over Newton County

By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County hosted Sumrall in game one of round three in the MHSAA playoffs.

Newton County would hit straight singles in the first and be able to score one run to start an early 1-0 lead over the Bobcats.

After the bottom of the second Sumrall would lead 2-1.

Sumrall’s Shaylee Ingram hits a ball to the wall and A.G. Shows will come through home plate and the Bobcats will start to put a dent in the lead.

The Bobcats take game one over Newton County 11-2. The Cougars move to 23-7 on the season.

In order for the Cougars to keep their playoff hopes alive, they will have to beat Sumrall on the road on Friday. Game two is set for 6 p.m.

