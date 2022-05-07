Two Meridian high basketball players sign to continue athletic and academic careers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian high school basketball players Charity Hinton and Jayda Jones signed to continue their athletic and academic career.

Guard, Jayda Jones signed to continue her career with Belhaven University. Jones was one of the Lady Wildcats top defenders.

“It means everything to me,” said Jones. “I love all my teammates and I’m thankful for having them here.”

Point guard and shooting guard Charity Hinton signed to Mississippi Valley State. Hinton had 8 points, 2 steals and 2 assists during the season.

“It means so much to me,” said Hinton. “Just to know that all the hard work that I put in had paid off and to know that I have people that support me.”

Both Jones and Hinton were apart of history bringing home Meridian’s first girls basketball state championship during the 2022 6A state championship in March.

Lady Wildcats head coach Deneisha Faulkner said, “These are hard workers. These are champions you know? They deserve to go on and play and compete at the next level. The improvements were through the roof. Charity is just unstoppable. Even if she has what she considers a bad game she doesn’t quit. She doesn’t stop. Jayda has come an extremely long way. This year she was able to step in and her shot improved drastically this year. She was able to help with bringing the ball down the court and things like that. She really came out of her shell this year and I’m so glad she gets to continue that.”

All nine Meridian seniors have announced future plans. Seven of the nine will be continue their athletic careers and two have plans to join the military.

