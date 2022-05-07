Advertisement

Warriors rebound in game two against EMCC

The East Central Warriors beat the EMCC Lions 11-10 to even the playoff series on the road.
The East Central Warriors beat the EMCC Lions 11-10 to even the playoff series on the road.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Warriors beat the EMCC Lions 11-10 to even the playoff series on the road.

The Lions started the game off with a 1-0, when deja vu started to kick in as Carson Gault launched a home run to give EMCC a 2-0 in the bottom of the second. This was Gault’s third home run of the series so far.

East Central would look to find momentum and they almost broke the game wide open as they had bases loaded. The Warriors had two outs and the Lions were able to secure the third out and prevent East Central from scoring.

The Warriors would eventually reach the scoreboard as Sophomore Kade Turnage cracked a two-run home run to tie the game up and light a fire in East Central’s corner.

It would be a back and forth game till the end as there were many lead changes but the Warriors were able to secure the final out and win game two 11-10.

The rubber match will start on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gerald Poole Field.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Northwest evens the series against Meridian in game two of round one in the Region 23 baseball...
MCC baseball falls to Northwest
Sports 10pm - May 6, 2022
Enterprise beats Wesson 12-1 in game one of round three.
Friday’s results of MHSAA softball and baseball games from round three
Meridian's Charity Hinton and Jayda Jones sign to continue athletic and academic careers.
Meridian high basketball signing
West Lauderdale alum and Ole Miss commit, Braden Luke, hits a solo homerun to give MCC the lead...
Northwest evens the series against Meridian in the best of three Region 23 playoff opening series