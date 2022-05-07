Warriors rebound in game two against EMCC

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Warriors beat the EMCC Lions 11-10 to even the playoff series on the road.

The Lions started the game off with a 1-0, when deja vu started to kick in as Carson Gault launched a home run to give EMCC a 2-0 in the bottom of the second. This was Gault’s third home run of the series so far.

East Central would look to find momentum and they almost broke the game wide open as they had bases loaded. The Warriors had two outs and the Lions were able to secure the third out and prevent East Central from scoring.

The Warriors would eventually reach the scoreboard as Sophomore Kade Turnage cracked a two-run home run to tie the game up and light a fire in East Central’s corner.

It would be a back and forth game till the end as there were many lead changes but the Warriors were able to secure the final out and win game two 11-10.

The Warriors came out on top of a back-and-forth affair with the Lions!



It's all on the line tomorrow. #WarriorStrong — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) May 6, 2022

The rubber match will start on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gerald Poole Field.

