West Lauderdale evens the series to keep playoff berth alive

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale was in a must win situation in game two of round three in the MHSAA playoffs.

The Houston Hilltoppers took game one 3-0. West Lauderdale was able to respond big at home. The Lady Knights win game two 5-1.

Head coach Austin Buchanan said, “Give credit to Houston, you know they beat us last night. They actually no hit us through- I think four innings. We answered the call today. We had home field-the home field game tonight. Our backs were against the wall. We responded well and I’m so extremely proud of these girls. I tell them all the time, I think they can beat the New York Yankees, but they’ve got to compete from the first pitch. If we compete then I’ll schedule anybody.”

“Today we started off great,” said center fielder, Keleigh Moore. “We didn’t have to back up from being down because we started off good. That was our number one. We are all in. Coach Buck says be all in and we are.”

Game three will be hosted at Houston on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.