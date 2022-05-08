Advertisement

Biloxi alligator spotted once again near Deer Island

You can seem him on the surface before he returns under water.
You can seem him on the surface before he returns under water.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Yesterday, we brought you live to the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier where an alligator was strutting across the beach. Today, he could be seen again by boaters near Deer Island.

WATCH: Alligator spotted at Biloxi Lighthouse Pier

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources has since stated that a trapper is currently on the look out for the gator. Since the alligator was never subdued on Friday, it is speculated that this is indeed the same creature that could be seen at the pier.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Bud N’ Boilin event has large turnout
MS Makers Market Fest takes precautions after Mudbug Festival Shooting
Collinsville welcomes Lauderdale County at Collinsville Day
The special kids area of Collinsville Day.
Collinsville Day celebrated under sunny skies