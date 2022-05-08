Advertisement

Caesars Sportsbook releases Saints win total odds for 2022 season

The Saints will open their 2022 season with Jameis Winston as QB1. (AP Photo/John Froschauer,...
The Saints will open their 2022 season with Jameis Winston as QB1. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)(John Froschauer | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will start their season in September, but Caesars Sportsbook already released their over/under wins for the 2022 campaign. The Black and Gold open at 7.5 wins.

The Saints finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record.

New Orleans will host: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, and Minnesota. The Vikings game is considered a home contest, but it will take place in London in Week 4 of the regular season.

The Saints will hit the road to matchup with: Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Philadelphia.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Former Demopolis Tiger, Abbey Latham, breaks RBI record at Ole Miss.
Abbey Latham the RBI Queen
News 11 Sports
Former Demopolis Tiger, Abbey Latham, broke the record for most RBI's in program history at Ole...
Former Demopolis Tiger, Abbey Latham, is breaking records for the Ole Miss Rebels
Southern Miss baseball walks off Old Dominion, 5-4.
Lynch single in 10th gives USM 5-4 win in ODU finale