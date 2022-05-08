Fatal motorcycle crash in Kemper county

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 32-year-old Robert Yepez tragically lost his life when the 2007 Honda VTW motorcycle he was driving struck a guardrail and overturned, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore.

MHP officers responded to the scene on Highway-45 South at approximately 1:39 PM on Sunday afternoon, Mr. Yepez was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

