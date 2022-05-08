Jimmie Rodgers: The Blue Yodeler has successful night two showing
Part of the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is just getting warmed up.
The second showing of Jimmie Rodgers: The Blue Yodeler happened Sunday afternoon at Meridian Community College. The play follows the life and rise of Jimmie Rodgers. The play also included some of Rodgers‘ hit songs. One cast member was honored to be able to play Jimmie Rodgers.
More events will be taking place in the coming days for the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival including Monday’s Jimmie’s Jam Session.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.