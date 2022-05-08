Advertisement

Jimmie Rodgers: The Blue Yodeler has successful night two showing

Part of the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival
Jimmie Rodgers: America's Blue Yodeler
(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 8, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is just getting warmed up.

The second showing of Jimmie Rodgers: The Blue Yodeler happened Sunday afternoon at Meridian Community College. The play follows the life and rise of Jimmie Rodgers. The play also included some of Rodgers‘ hit songs. One cast member was honored to be able to play Jimmie Rodgers.

More events will be taking place in the coming days for the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival including Monday’s Jimmie’s Jam Session.

