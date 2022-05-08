Jimmie Rodgers: The Blue Yodeler has successful night two showing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is just getting warmed up.

The second showing of Jimmie Rodgers: The Blue Yodeler happened Sunday afternoon at Meridian Community College. The play follows the life and rise of Jimmie Rodgers. The play also included some of Rodgers‘ hit songs. One cast member was honored to be able to play Jimmie Rodgers.

“Jimmie was just wonderful and it’s an honor to get to sing his songs and portray him in this play. I’ve been a fan all my life. The first guitar lick I ever learned, Daddy showed me the little kick off to Frankie and Johnnie, so now it’s all come full circle.”

More events will be taking place in the coming days for the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival including Monday’s Jimmie’s Jam Session.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.