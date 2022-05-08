Advertisement

MCC falls short of Region 23 baseball tournament

By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian hosted Northwest in game three of the Region 23 playoffs at Scaggs field.

The Eagles would go up 8-3.

Jaylen Cowan would hit a two run homerun to help the Eagles extend their lead.

Northwest is able to rally back and force extra innings. Meridian falls after 10 innings 14-11.

The Eagles are now eliminated from the Region 23 tournament. They finish the season 34-12.

