MCC falls short of Region 23 baseball tournament
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian hosted Northwest in game three of the Region 23 playoffs at Scaggs field.
The Eagles would go up 8-3.
Jaylen Cowan would hit a two run homerun to help the Eagles extend their lead.
Northwest is able to rally back and force extra innings. Meridian falls after 10 innings 14-11.
The Eagles are now eliminated from the Region 23 tournament. They finish the season 34-12.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.