MCC falls short of Region 23 baseball tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian hosted Northwest in game three of the Region 23 playoffs at Scaggs field.

The Eagles would go up 8-3.

Jaylen Cowan would hit a two run homerun to help the Eagles extend their lead.

Northwest is able to rally back and force extra innings. Meridian falls after 10 innings 14-11.

FINAL. The No. 6 @MCCEaglesBSB falls to the Northwest Rangers 14-11 in game 3 of the series. The Eagles finish the season 34-12 overall and 21-7 in conference play. #mcceagles#findyourwings#WIDEOPEN pic.twitter.com/e8G7a8G3RN — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) May 7, 2022

The Eagles are now eliminated from the Region 23 tournament. They finish the season 34-12.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.