Mississippi governor says state not focused on banning birth control at this time

Governor Tate Reeves
Governor Tate Reeves(WLBT)
By Brandon Richard
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says his state will ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

But the governor was not as clear on whether the state will go further and limit or ban access to birth control.

The U.S. Supreme Court has yet to issue an official ruling in a case concerning Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

But after a draft opinion leaked last week, suggesting the Court would strike down Roe in its entirety, both sides are gearing up for a state-by-state battle over abortion rights.

Reeves appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday to talk about what would happen in his state.

“If in fact, this Court votes to overturn Roe, you are correct, our trigger law will go into effect, and we will ban abortions with the exceptions of rape and the life of the mother because of that trigger law that passed in 2007,” said Reeves.

Mississippi’s trigger law makes no exceptions for incest.

“I wasn’t in the legislature or the executive branch at that time. That was a decision that was made by, by the Mississippi legislature,” said Reeves. “I think it’s certainly a conversation. There are exceptions for rape. There are exceptions for the life of the mother.”

Pro-choice advocates worry some states will go further, not only banning abortions but banning or severely restricting access to birth control.

When asked in another interview on CNN if Mississippi would outlaw contraception, Reeves would not provide a definitive answer.

“That is not what we’re focused on at this time,” said Reeves.

If Roe is overturned, Mississippi would join Arkansas, Tennessee, and others in banning abortions.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling in June or early July.

