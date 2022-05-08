MS Makers Market Fest takes precautions after Mudbug Festival Shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six days after a festival in Jackson was cut short due to an outbreak of violence at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, several events were held in the area today with extra security and a determination not to let crime stop people from coming to the Capital City.

The first-ever Mississippi Makers Fest was held at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Last Saturday, there was a deadly shooting at the Mudbug Festival less than a block away. Today, security could be seen everywhere at this event to make sure the vendors and visitors were safe and able to enjoy the fest.

“We are very fortunate to have support from JPD, capitol police, and the sheriff’s department,” said Event Manager for the Mississippi Department of Archives Tori Rice.

The recent shooting at the Mississippi state fairgrounds left five people injured and one person dead.

Organizers say that they had to beef up security knowing what happened there.

“We are having clear bags only, and people are being wanded, so everybody is safe, and I think everybody feels safe,” said Rice.

“They took all necessary precautions to make sure we were safe without people feeling like they were being invaded,” said Jennifer Riley Collins, who attended the event.

Collins says it’s important not to let bad situations ruin new opportunities for fun and fellowship.

“You know we get a lot of negative press for this area,” said Collins. “But to have a family-friendly event like this, everything is safe. You come out and support that, and still you know what? We can come out of our homes and be with people from all across the area, It’s wonderful”.

Other festival goers and vendors couldn’t agree more.

The event featured more than 50 art and food vendors along with several music performers who took the stage to perform some of their hottest hits that had some in the audience jamming and swaying side to side.

“It’s incredibly important to have events like this when the public can come out and interact with people and see what talent we have here and really experience the city,” said Christine Doucet, a vendor at the event.

“I was really excited to see all the people, the food and all the music and all the face paint, said Catherine. “It was just really fun.”

Organizers say they are already planning to host this makers fest again next year to attract a larger crowd.

