Saturday’s MHSAA baseball and softball round three results

Miss. (WTOK) - Round three, game two for the MHSAA playoffs on Saturday. Here are the local scores!

Baseball:

West Lauderdale- The West Lauderdale Knights were hosting Mooreville in a must win showdown in order to continue in the playoffs. The Knights would go up by 7 points after the end of the first. Part of the big scoring drive came from a three run home run by senior, Cade Kennedy. Mooreville would respond by scoring seven in the top of the second. Tied game heading into the bottom of the second. Mooreville would give up over four walks and the Knights would extend their lead. West Lauderdale would continue to be dominate at the plate and take advantage of walks. The Knights beat Mooreville in game two 17-7. West Lauderdale travels to Mooreville on Monday for game three.

Clarkdale- The Clarkdale Bulldogs hosted St. Stanislaus in game two. The Bulldogs took game one so no pressure in game two. But Walker Swearing would continue to shut down the Rock A Chaws. Swearing threw 14 strikes in Clarkdale 7-2 win. The Bulldogs sweep St. Stanislaus and advance to the 3A South State Championship. They will play the winner of Southeast Lauderdale and Seminary.

Neshoba Central- The Rockets hosted New Hope in game two of the playoffs. Lee Boyd, New Hope’s head coach, was revisiting his old stomping ground. He spent a few seasons coaching at Neshoba Central as an assistant coach. The Rockets started with eight grader, Will Garner, on the mound. New Hope would take and early 2-0 lead after the first. The Rockets, Demarkez West would walk to first. Pepper Agent will hit a ball and get an RBI as the Rockets tie the game up. Neshoba Central will win 5-3 at home and advance to the next round.

Lake- The Hornets drop game two to Pisgah 18-2. Game three will be played on Monday.

Southeast Lauderdale- Southeast Lauderdale beat Seminary in extra innings 8-6 on Friday. They will host game three on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Softball:

Enterprise - Enterprise beats Wesson on the road 10-0. The Bulldogs will play in the South State Championship!

Neshoba Central- The Lady Rockets would score in the bottom of the second off of an RBI double from Mauhree Jones. Miley Thomas steps up to bat and will send Jones through home with another RBI double. Ole Miss commit and Rockets senior Tenley Grisham steps up to bat as the Rockets lead 2-0. She hits an RBI double as well. The Rockets take game two 9-2 over Saltillo. Game three will be at Saltillo on Monday.

Newton County- The Lady Cougars get swept by Sumrall after dropping game two 3-1. They end their season 23-8.

Lake- Lake advances to the 2A South State championship after beating Stringer 11-5.

