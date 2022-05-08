Advertisement

USM drops 2nd consecutive C-USA baseball series

Southern Miss baseball
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi dropped its second consecutive Conference USA baseball game Saturday afternoon to Old Dominion University, and in the process dropped a C-USA series for a second consecutive weekend.

Still, and despite the 4-3 loss Saturday to the Monarchs (31-12. 13-10 C-USA), the seventh-ranked Golden Eagles remained two games atop the conference standings over Louisiana Tech University and the University of Texas-San Antonio.

USM (35-12, 17-6), which has lost four of its last six games, saw 1-0 and 3-1 leads disappear vanishing in the wake of a three-run fifth inning by the Monarchs.

Winning pitcher, Jacob Gomez (3-1), came out of the bullpens and allowed one hit in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He walked two, stuck out six.

The Golden Eagles managed just five hits Saturday, but coaxed eight walks from Gomez and ODU starter Nick Pantos.

USM starter Hunter Riggins (5-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits over six innings.

USM reliever Dalton Rogers kept USM within striking distance down the stretch, tossing three innings of scoreless relief. He did not allow a hit, struck out eight and walked just one.

The Golden Eagles will try and avoid the sweep when the teams meet against at 1 p.m. Sunday in the finale of the three-game C-USA set.

