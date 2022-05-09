Advertisement

4 arrested in Butler shootout

(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Four juveniles ranging in ages 14 to 18 have been charged in the March 16 shootout in Butler.

More than 60 shots were fired on that Wednesday afternoon at a gas station on Highway 10. Two people were shot during the altercation but not one was killed.

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said people were shooting in the McDonald’s parking lot and the Marathon gas station parking lot. He said all four juveniles are charged with attempted murder and each given a $1.2 million bond. Their names have not been released.

The investigation continues.

