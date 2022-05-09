Antique Alley begins Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you get excited about thrifting and looking for treasures, then the Antique Alley is perfect for you.

The 502-mile yard sale extends from Meridian all the way to Bristol, Virginia. This is the event’s 20th year and everything gets underway on Thursday, May 12.

Vendors will line Highway 11 with a host of unique trinkets, furniture, clothes and everything else. It will run through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.