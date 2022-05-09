Crimenet 05_09_22
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Travis Dewayne Burns.
Burns is a 39-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.
He is wanted on a felony warrant by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and has been charged with fleeing/ eluding in a motor vehicle.
If you know where Burns can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
