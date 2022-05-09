Crimenet 05_09_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Travis Dewayne Burns.

Burns is a 39-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a felony warrant by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and has been charged with fleeing/ eluding in a motor vehicle.

If you know where Burns can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.