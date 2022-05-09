Advertisement

Crimenet 05_09_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Travis Dewayne Burns.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Travis Dewayne Burns.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Travis Dewayne Burns.

Burns is a 39-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a felony warrant by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and has been charged with fleeing/ eluding in a motor vehicle.

If you know where Burns can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate