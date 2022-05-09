Former Demopolis Tiger, Abbey Latham, is breaking records for the Ole Miss Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - They call her the RBI Queen.

The former Demopolis Tiger and now Ole Miss Rebel, Abbey Latham is breaking records and making it look easy.

👑 𝐑𝐁𝐈 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄𝐍 👑 pic.twitter.com/nZjObZYcf6 — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) March 30, 2022

“My coach, Jamie, actually asked me, ‘How do you get from a place like Demopolis to like a D1 SEC school?” said senior center fielder Abbey Latham.

The answer is, you work hard and it gets noticed.

Latham broke the record for most RBI’s in Ole Miss’s program history.

Latham said, “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates because RBI’s are runs scored so if nobody is on base then I don’t get that. If my teammates don’t work hard, than I don’t get that. If my teammates don’t fight to win 60 feet, I don’t get that. So it is genuinely not me. It’s just what I could do for them cause they step up to help me succeed.”

“I would not be the coach I was if I didn’t have Abbey Latham on my team,” said former Demopolis softball coach Stephen Campbell.

When Latham was at Demopolis she broke her sisters record for most homeruns. She also broke the Tigers RBI record and was named the 5A Alabama Hitter of the year and the 5A Player of the Year.

“By her sophomore year, teams were not going to let Abbey Latham beat them,” said coach Campbell. “It gives those little girls who are playing softball, hope. If you put in that work, if you put in the time, somebody that graduated ten years ago, five years ago, made it!”

Latham gives a lot of the credit of her success to her parents. They have been traveling all over the United States to give her the best experience they could.

“Every weekend we were driving two hours, three hours, just to go to travel ball practice for me to get the best opportunity to see a bigger stage. I think that is something that I will be forever grateful for. They have done so much for me. To see where we lived and to see what I needed they made so many sacrifices that I can’t even imagine,” said Latham.

One of her favorite memories with the Rebels goes back to 2019. As a sophomore she hit a walk off grand slam against Florida to give the Rebels an 8-4 victory.

Abbey Latham’s name is one for the record books. Not only for the Rebels but for the Tigers too. She wants to leave a lasting impression on her teammates with the time she has left.

“I think that I just want to leave a lasting impression on their season,” said Latham. “The one season that they (the freshman) get to have with me. That’s something I’m working towards and I think just making it a great end will really stay in their career forever.”

Latham and the Rebels beat Georgia and took the series on Sunday with a 4-2 win on the road. They now prepare for the SEC tournament which begins on Wednesday.

