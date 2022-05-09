Gully makes Kemper Academy a family affair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Since he began first grade back in 1979, Chris Gully has always had a special connection with Kemper Academy.

In fact, it has truly become a family affair. In 1991, he became the first Kemper Academy grad who had a parent also to graduate from there.

Gully’s son and daughter passed through the same halls and he still serves the school as a music teacher, a football coach, a Bible teacher and sponsor of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“On Monday morning we come in for devotion,” said Gully. “Like this morning we had a special speaker. But we come in for devotion, for a time of prayer and a time where we have a Bible study where the Word of God is taught. Whatever the kids need. Sometimes there’s something going on and they need more than just ‘here’s what it says in the Bible’. Tell me what you’re going through. Let me listen to you. Tell me what you’ve got going on in your life and see if we can help you get through whatever it is that’s bothering you.”

