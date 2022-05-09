Heading into a new week as warmer weather builds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week is a good week for outdoor activities if you have anything planned.

The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mainly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-60′s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 61 degrees. Upper 50s are possible in the coolest areas north of I-20. Monday will be sunny and unseasonably warm. We’ll warm to the low-to-mid 80s by noon. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Hot high pressure will build from the Gulf Coast northward to connect to another area of high pressure over the Northeast. These two high pressure areas will keep the eastern U.S. warm and dry for much of this week.

Late this week, this expansive high pressure area will begin breaking down from south to north as an upper level low pressure circulation in the Atlantic Ocean tracks westward through the Southeastern U.S. That will open the door for a late season cold front to arrive next Sunday night or Monday morning. Odds are, that cold front will bring us some rain, but that’s a week away and this is a forecast that can change.

Drought Could Return

In the mean time realize that a prolonged dry spell could be setting up over East Mississippi and West Alabama. The developing drought that we recently got rid of could make a come back. If you have outdoor burning to do, the mornings are the best time - when the humidity is higher and the wind is less gusty. If you’ll be outside in the sun for long periods of time, remember to use sunscreen.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.