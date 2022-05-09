Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report May 9, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jacarra Walker 05-04-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Aaron Bolton 04-25-2022 Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Jovanna Bennamon 05-03-2022 Embezzlement.jpg
Angela Smith 05-05-2022 Bench Warrant.jpg
Destiny Trosclair 05-04-2022 Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Katrina Sledge 05-06-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility
Talib Russell 05-06-2022 Family Disturbance.jpg
05-04-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
