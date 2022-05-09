Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 9, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Docket 2
Kemper County Arrest Report May 9, 2022
Surveillance image of robbery suspect at Tobacco Haven, 2014 Highway 45.
Tobacco Haven robbed Monday afternoon
4 arrested in Butler shootout
Murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa Co.
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa County police chase